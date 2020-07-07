You can create your own schedule for panels and events you want to attend at Comic-Con International by using MySchedule (powered by SCHED).

Once the Comic-Con International programming schedule is posted, you can create an account on SCHED.org, and mark which panels and events you'd like to attend. To make it easy for you, the ability to do this is located on each of our schedule pages. Once you mark the panels and events you'd like to attend, MySchedule will give you a complete listing of them. Use the print option provided to print the list in any manner you choose.

Share your schedule with your friends. Send your schedule to your calendaring software. Filter and search the list by types, titles, company names, artists, writers, celebrities ... you name it.